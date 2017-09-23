0922 Home Turf (Highlights Show)

Click on the screen above to see our weekly Friday night highlights show.

War Eagles drop tough one to Tide, 30-22

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

Much like the previous games between Wayne County High and Picayune, Friday night’s contest proved to be hard-hitting with plenty of spills and chills for both sides.

There was even a lightning delay of more than an hour thrown in for good measure.

Once the skies cleared and everything was settled, it was the Maroon Tide of PHS that came away with a 30-22 win over the War Eagles. The Tide improved to 4-1 on the year and 1-0 in District 4-5A action while WCHS feel to 2-3 and 0-1.

The game was delayed during halftime when radar indicated that lightning had struck roughly two miles from War Eagles Stadium. Fans and teams were moved out of the stands and the field and waited for play to resume. After a first half that lasted less than an hour, the delay began at 8:01 p.m. right after the PHS band had performed. The game did not resume until roughly 9:25 p.m.

Head Coach Todd Mangum said the delay didn’t affect the outcome, though.

“The delay was for both teams, so I don’t think it was a factor,” he said. “And this was not really a tale of two halves either.

“Offensively, we didn’t take care of the football. The defense played well even after we put them in some bad spots. Take away those turnovers we had and it’s a different ballgame.

“But we went toe-to-toe with a great football team and a class football program. We turned the ball over and they didn’t. It was as simple as that.”

The two squads did stand toe-to-toe in the first half, exchanging blows and giving no quarters.

After holding the War Eagles to a three-and-out to start the game, the Maroon Tide wasted no time scoring, marching 66 yards in nine plays. The drive was capped off with a 15-yard run, making it 6-0 with 6:01 left in the first quarter.

The War Eagles punted in their next drive but the WCHS defense stepped up.

Two plays after the punt, Braxton Lee scooped up a fumble and lumbered 27 yards for a score. The Heath Mosley extra point made it 7-6 with 3:41 left

in the first.

On the ensuing drive, the defense rose up again, stopping the Tide on fourth-and-1 from the 11. A fumble on the ensuing offensive series gave

Picayune possession at the WCHS 32. Five plays later, a 6-yard TD run and the extra point made it 13-7 Tide with 7:21 left in the half.

The War Eagles promptly marched 65 yards in five plays, capping things off with a bizarre play.

On first-and-goal from the 1, ZaBryon Jackson took off on a keeper only to fumble the ball into the end zone.

Demetrius Harris, Jr. out raced two defenders, falling on the ball for the score. The Mosley extra point made it 14-13 with 6:07 left in the half.

Once again the defense held on a fourth down play, giving the offense possession at its own 35. The War Eagles reached the Picayune 22 as time

expired in the half.

In the half, WCHS bent but did not break, allowing 198 Tide rushing yards but only two scores. Conversely, the offense had the ball for only 6:36 of

the half but also had two scores.

The second half proved to be a little different, with turnovers playing a role in the final 12 minutes.

After trading punts to start the second half, the Tide marched 67 yards in four plays, capping things off with a 50-yard run. The extra point kick made it 20-14.

The two teams traded punts again, but the punt by the Tide proved to be fatal for the War Eagles.

In what appeared to be a muffed punt, officials ruled that the ball was actually fumbled, allowing the Tide to advance the ball. Had it been ruled a muff, then PHS would not have been allowed to advance the ball from the point where the Tide player recovered it. After a brief consolation, officials ruled the 30-yard return for the score as valid, and the extra point opened up a 27-14 lead for the visiting team with 3:59 left in the third quarter.

Another fumble late in the period allowed the Tide to set up at its own 20-yard line. Eating up plenty of clock, PHS methodically drove downfield by utilizing its patented running attack, with the drive stalling out at the WCHS 11-yard line. The Tide then booted a 28-yard field goal to open up a 30-14 lead.

The War Eagles answered that score with a eight-play, 63 yards drive that was aided by a pass interference call within the red zone. After that penalty, the War Eagles set up at the Picayune 15-yard line. Perionta Norsworthy rushed for 8 yards on first down, then plunged in from 7 yards out on the next play. Josh Page ran in the two-point conversion to make it 30-22 with 5:41 remaining.

On the ensuing kickoff, the Tide set up at its own 20-yard line and promptly ran 12 straight running plays, with the final one being a kneel-down at the WCHS 6-yard line.

For the night, the Tide rushed for 396 yards on 59 carries and passed for another 19 while having 67 total offensive snaps and controlling the football for 31:34. The War Eagles rushed for 207 and passed for another 38 while having possession of the ball for a mere 16:26.

PICAYUNE 30, WCHS 22

SCORE BY QUARTERS

PHS 6 7 14 3 — 30

WCHS 7 7 0 8 — 22

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

PHS — 6:01, 15-yard run. Kick failed.

WCHS — 3:41, Braxton Lee 27-yard fumble return. Heath Mosley kick.

SECOND QUARTER

PHS — 7:21, 6-yard run. Kick good.

WCHS — 6:07, Demetrius Harris, Jr., fumble recovery in end zone. Mosley kick.

THIRD QUARTER

PHS — 7:51, 50-yard run. Kick good.

PHS — 3:59, 30-yard muffed punt return. Kick good.

FOURTH QUARTER

PHS — 8:31, 28-yard field goal.

WCHS — 5:41, Perionta Norsworthy 7-yard run. Josh Page run.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS: WCHS 17, PHS 21

RUSHES-YARDS: WCHS 39-207, PHS 59-396

PASSES: WCHS 3-7-0, PHS 2-8-0

PASSING YARDS: WCHS 38, PHS 19

FUMBLES-LOST: WCHS 2-2, PHS 1-1

PENALTIES-YARDS: WCHS 3-25, PHS 7-60

PUNTS-AVERAGE: WCHS 4-27.3, PHS 2-38.0

RETURN YARDS: WCHS 45, PHS 30

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 3-of-6, PHS 7-of-13

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 3-of-6, PHS 1-of-3

TIME OF POSSESSION: WCHS 16:26, PHS 31:34

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

ZaBryon Jackson 15-114, Perionta Norsworthy 12-70, Josh Page 5-22, W.C. Washington 4-10, Jaylen Ayers 1-(-2), Demetrius Harris, Jr., 2-(-7).

PASSING

ZaBryon Jackson 2-6-0 32 yards, Josh Page 1-1-0 6 yards.

RECEIVING

Josh Page 1-18, Demetrius Harris, Jr., 1-14, Dearius Royal 1-6.

TACKLES

Jeremy Reed 16, Riley Revon 15, Caleb Pitts 15, Quentin Bivens, Jr., 10, Rodricus Watkins 10, Jeremy Sibley 8, Malique Briggs 7, Braxton Lee 6, Demeco Miller 4, C.J. Chambers 4, Gregory Robinson 4, Robert Arrington 3, LEvan Davis 3, Cole Walters 3, Christopher Walley 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES

Cole Walters 1.

RECOVERED FUMBLES

Braxton Lee 1.

PASS BREAK-UPS

Malique Briggs 1.

Jaguars fall at home to Oak Hill, 20-8

By Sean Dunlap

The Wayne County News

Poor field position through much of the night and a predominantly anemic offense combined to limit Wayne Academy’s chances against visiting Oak Hill Academy of West Point Friday night.

The Jaguars’ came up on the short end of a 20-8 decision that was also punctuated with a 40-plus minute storm delay in the third quarter.

“We didn’t come out ready to play tonight,” said Wayne Academy Head Football Coach Cole Holden following the contest. “The score we had in the first quarter and the intensity we showed coming back after the rain delay were two of the bright spots for us.”

For the night, Wayne mustered a meager nine yards on 17 carries with the ground game while recording a 17-32-2 passing effort for 277 yards. On the other hand, Oak Hill rushed 37 times for 120 yards and went 7-9-0 passing for 130 yards.

On the first series of the game, Oak Hill strung together a nine-play, 63-yard drive that scored a touchdown on a 55-yard connection from Raiders’ senior quarterback John Carver Middleton to senior wideout Reiley Tate with 7:17 showing on the clock in the first quarter.

OHA junior kicker Grayson Easterling, who would play a key role in the game all night long, split the uprights for the point-after try that put the Raiders on top, 7-0.

Wayne responded with a three-play series and ultimately scored its only points thanks to a double pass.

On third-and-11 from his own 19, Jaguars’ junior quarterback Colton Coxwell threw a pass to junior receiver Payne West, who then lobbed the ball in a forward pass to Hunter Sanderson for an 81-yard strike at the 5:47 mark in the opening frame.

WA’s Cole Harris ran in the two-point conversion to give the Jags their only lead of the contest, 8-7.

The Raiders took advantage of their opportunities on the team’s second offensive series of the night … with junior fullback Ethan Bryan finishing a nine-play series with a seven-yard scamper into the end zone with 45.7 seconds remaining in the quarter.

Easterling tacked on the extra point for the 14-8 advantage.

He would also tack on a pair of field goals down the stretch run of the affair to seal the victory. In the second quarter, Easterling connected on a 29-yard field goal with 6:16 left before intermission and another – from 24 yards out — with 8:55 remaining to play in the game.

His only miss came with 4:45 left to play and he shanked a 25-yard attempt.

Easterling’s major contribution on the night was six kickoffs that went through the back of the end zone for touchbacks – giving Wayne the ball at its own 20 on every occasion.

The Jaguars saw two drives end in punts and two series falter on interceptions. They also coughed up the football twice, but Josias Reyes and Drake Guy were quick on the draw and recovered the ball for WA. However, those drive eventually sputtered to a close shortly after the bobbles.

Offensively, WA’s Hunter Sanderson – working out of the double-wing formation, led the way in rushing with eight yards on three carries while Coxwell toted 10 times for zero net yards. Harris had one carry for two yards and fullback Seth Roberson had one tote for one yard. West had one carry for -3 yards.

Through the air, Coxwell was 16-29-0 for 196 yards while West was 1-2-1 for 81 yards and Jacob Castle had one pass attempt for the team for no yards.

Wayne and Oak Hill each accounted for 15 first downs with the Jags going 5-of-10 on third down conversions while the Raiders went 6-of-12 on similar conversions.

One difference in the teams was fourth down conversions … with Wayne going 1-of-3 and Oak Hill was 4-of-5.

The Raiders were flagged eight times for 51 yards and Wayne caught two yellow hankies for 20 yards.

On defense for Wayne, four players had double-digit tackling – Roberson had a team-high 16, Sanderson recorded 12 while Jared Loper and Kaleb Brewer accounted for 10 apiece.

Samuel Chapman and Caleb Kittrell each recorded sacks against OHA quarterback Middleton.

Senior standout Markus Kittrell played strong in the early going for the Jaguars, but did not play after the storm delay. He was seen walking the sidelines with a sling on his arm. At press time, there was no report on the nature and extent of Kittrell’s potential injury.

Wayne Academy, whose record stands at 3-3, returns to action on Friday, Sept. 29 in a homecoming showdown against an improved Ben’s Ford Christian School team.

OAK HILL ACA. 20, WAYNE ACA. 8

SCORING BY QUARTER

WA 8 0 0 0 – 8

OHA 14 0 0 6 – 20

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

7:17 – OHA, John Carver Middleton to Reiley Tate 55-yard touchdown pass. Grayson Easterling PAT.

5:47 – WA, Payne West to Hunter Sanderson 81-yard touchdown pass. Cole Harris two-point conversion run.

:45.7 – OHA, Ethan Bryan seven-yard touchdown run. Easterling PAT.

SECOND QUARTER

6:16 – OHA, Easterling 29-yard field goal.

FOURTH QUARTER

8:55 – OHA, Easterling 24-yard field goal.

4:45 – OHA, Easterling 25-yard field goal fails.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS – WA 15; OHA 15

RUSHES – WA 17-9; OHA, 37-120

PASSES – WA 17-32-1; OHA 7-9-0

YARDS – WA 277; OHA 130

FUMBLES-LOST – WA 2-0; OHA 0-0

PENALTIES-YARDS – WA 2-20; OHA 8-51

PUNTS-AVERAGE – WA 2-36.0; OHA 2-37.0

RETURN YARDS – WA 0; OHA 49

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS – WA 5-10; OHA 6-12

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS – WA 1-3; OHA 4-5

TIME OF POSSESSION – WA 22:57; OHA 25:03

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Hunter Sanderson, 3-8; Cole Harris, 1-2; Seth Roberson, 1-1; Josias Reyes, 1-1; Colton Coxwell, 10-0; Payne West, 1-(-3)

PASSING

Colton Coxwell, 16-29-0, 196 yards; Payne West, 1-2-1, 81 yards; Jacob Castle 0-1-1, 0 yards.

RECEIVING

Hunter Sanderson, 5-131; Payne West, 7-73; Cole Harris, 1-40; Michael Watson, 4-33.

TACKLES

Seth Roberson, 16; Hunter Sanderson, 12; Jared Loper, 10; Kaleb Brewer, 10; Caleb Kittrell, 7; Jacob Castle, 7; Josias Reyes, 6; Michael Watson, 6; Samuel Chapman, 3; Cole Harris, 3; Markus Kittrell, 2; Colton Coxwell, 2; Payne West, 1; Heath Harvison, 1.

SACKS

Samuel Chapman, 1; Caleb Kittrell, 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES

Seth Roberson, 1.