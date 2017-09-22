RUFUS JEAN COOLEY

Aug. 26, 1935-Sept. 20, 2017

Funeral services for Rufus Jean Cooley, 82, of Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 from Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Laurel, with Rev. Dave Moran officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Arrington Cemetery.

Born in Laurel on Monday, Aug. 26, 1935 to Anderson “Yank” Kelley and Ethel Mae West Kelley, she was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church and was a retired School Teacher.

She died on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 at her residence.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Roy Anderson and Cindy Cooper of Laurel and Ulysses and Babe Cooley, Jr., of Vancouver, Wash.; a sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Thomas Tate of Beat Four; and eight grandchildren and their respective spouses, Cena Cooley Evans, Derek Anderson Cooley, Memree and Kolby Stevison, Colin Cooley, Jancie Jean Evans, Rhyla-Kayte Jordan, Laycin Reed Daniels and Kaymree Raye Stevison.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Uylsses Cooley; her father, Anderson “Yank” Kelley; and her mother, Ethel Mae Kelley.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.