PHILLIP SCOTT HAYNES

Oct. 31, 1955-Sept. 22, 2017

Graveside services for Phillip Scott Haynes, 61, of Waynesboro, will be at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 from Waynesboro Cemetery, with Rev. David Hill officiating. Visitation will be from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 23, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Born on Monday, Oct. 31, 1955 to Jack and Betty Haynes, he had a passion for woodworking and really enjoyed working with his hands to create things from wood. He died on Friday, Sept. 22, 2017 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Marcia Haynes of Waynesboro; his mother, Betty Haynes of Waynesboro; two sons, Walter Haynes and Michael Haynes, both of Waynesboro; a brother, David Haynes of Mobile, Ala.; and a nephew, Scott Haynes of Daphne, Ala.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jack A. Q. Haynes.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.