VELMA MCCARY

May 7, 1934-Sept. 19, 2017

Funeral services for Velma McCary, 83, of Buckatunna, will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Curtis Cain officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Waynesboro.

Born on Monday, May 7, 1934 in Buckatunna to the late Gattis Runnels Jordan and Otis Clinton Jordan, she died on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2017 at her residence.

She is survived by three daughters, Linda Freeman, Shelby Vanosdol and Sarah Mashburn, all of Buckatunna; two stepdaughters, Bobbie Cooksey of Buckatunna and Mary Curtis of Georgia; two brothers, Clarence Jordan of Waynesboro and Bud Jordan of Michigan; a sister, Faye McRae of Waynesboro; two grandchildren, three great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.