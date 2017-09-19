PAMELA TRIGG COOKSEY

Aug. 15, 1953-Sept. 18, 2017

Funeral services for Pamela Trigg Cooksey 64, of Waynesboro, will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Bo Farrior and Rev. Floyd Mills officiating. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at West Shady Grove Cemetery.

Born on Saturday, Aug. 15, 1953 to John Henry Trigg and Floy Mae Trissh, she worked as a Personal Care Worker at Ellisville State School. She died on Monday, Sept. 18, 2017 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

She is survived by her husband, Carroll Cooksey of Waynesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Stacy and Misti Hoover of Waynesboro; a stepson, Kevin Cooksey of Sumrall; a stepdaughter and her spouse, Melinda and Hank Lott of Sumrall; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Barbara McGillberry of Riverside, Texas, Alice Babbs of Montgomery, Ala., and Sandra and Bobby Touchstone of Waynesboro; and four grandchildren, Chandler Cooksey, Lauren Lott, Stone Lott and Tucker Lott.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Henry Trigg; her mother, Floy Mae Trigg; her brother, Robert Trigg; and a sister, Patricia Mills.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.