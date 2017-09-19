CADE CRAGER

Dec. 17, 2000-Sept. 17, 2017

Cade Crager, 16, born on Sunday, Dec. 17, 2000 in Jackson, Ala., and a resident of State Line, passed from this life on Sunday, Sept. 17, 2017 at the University of South Alabama Medical Center, surrounded by his loving family. He was an 11th grade student at Washington County, Ala., High School.

He is survived by his loving mother, Janaka Williams West of State Line; his stepfather, Michial West of State Line; Robert and April Moss of Chatom, Ala.; his sibling, Hayden Michial West of State Line, Nicholas West of Melvindale, Mich., Gabriel Richard Moss, Selena Marie Taylor and Benjamin Cory Taylor, all of Chatom; his grandparents, Janet and Warren Henderson and Larry and Brenda Crager, all of State Line, and Cecil and Mary Moss of Chatom; his aunt, Natosha Williams of Roswell, Ga.; two uncles, Darrel Heath Williams of McDonough, Ga., and Brad Crager of State Line; three special cousins, Paige Crager, Colton Crager and Autumn Crager, all of State Line; and a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Cory Lance Crager; and his grandfather, Darrell Williams.

Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Funeral services will be at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2017 with a lie-in-state from 1-3 p.m. from Chatom Baptist Church, 13050 West Central Ave., Chatom, Ala., with Rev. Jerry Roberson officiating.

Interment will follow at Thornton Cemetery in State Line.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.