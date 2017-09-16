0915 Home Turf (Highlights Show)

Click on the screen above to watch our weekly football highlights show.

War Eagles roll past Moss Point, 37-0

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

MOSS POINT — It might have been just what the doctor ordered heading into District 4-5A play.

Wayne County High School traveled down to the shores of the Escatawpa River Friday night, sailing away with an easy 37-0 win over the Tigers of Moss Point High.

The victory evened the War Eagles’ record to 2-2 on the year heading into Friday night’s district opener at home against Picayune. Known as a running team, the Maroon Tide will try and cram the ball down the throat of WCHS.

That made the defensive performance by the War Eagles — including holding the Tigers to minus-23 yards on 16 carries — vital.

“Defensively, we played well tonight,” Head Coach Todd Mangum said. “They did a great job of stopping the run, and they made some stops when they were deep in our territory.

“Any time you can pitch a shutout, it’s a good thing. The really good thing is that now we’re back on the winning side heading into region play, which is where the second part of our season begins.”

WCHS took the opening kickoff and promptly marched 69 yards in nine plays, with quarterback ZaBryon Jackson calling his own number while scampering 5 yards for the score. The Heath Mosley kick made it 7-0 with 8:42 left in the opening stanza.

After forcing a punt, the War Eagles took over at their own 34. A 50-yard run by Jackson on first down moved things to the Moss Point 16. The drive stalled three plays later, though, and Mosley booted a 30-yard field goal to make it 10-0 with 4:20 remaining in the quarter.

On the ensuing series, Josh Page caused a fumble that Rodricus Watkins recovered at the WCHS 40, but the offense could not convert that into points.

After a bad snap on a punt allowed the War Eagles to set up at the Tigers’ 35, it took only four plays before W.C. Washington scored on a 26-yard run, with the Mosley extra point making it 17-0 with 9:17 left in the first half.

Riley Revon recovered a fumble with 3:17 left before the intermission, and the offense drove down to the 32 before things stalled out and a 47-yard field goal attempt missed its mark. That left the score at 17-0 at the intermission.

The defense held the Tigers to three plays and a punt to start the second half, allowing the offense to set up at its own 47. Seven plays later, Jackson scored on an 11-yard run to make it 23-0 with 7:40 remaining in the quarter.

Jackson proved to be the defensive hero on the ensuing series, intercepting a pass at the WCHS 7-yard line to end a scoring threat.

After holding Moss Point to an incompletion on a fourth-and-32 from the WCHS 35, the offense needed only two plays — including a 50-yard run by Page — before Jackson scored on a 10-yard run. The Mosley extra point opened up a 30-0 advantage for the visiting team with 2:08 left in the third period.

Another field goal missed its mark early in the fourth quarter, but the defense held again, taking advantage of a bad snap on a punt to give the offense the ball at the Moss Point 18-yard line. Two plays later, Jackson scored on a 17-yard run. The Mosley kick opened up a 37-0 bulge with 6:20 remaining in the contest.

Just for good measure, with the Tigers threatening at the WCHS 15-yard line, Trevion Loston intercepted a pass to ice the game with 1:45 left.

For the night, WCHS rushed for 320 yards and passed for another 104. Jackson led the way with 152 yards on 24 carries while Page gained 79 on three totes of the football. Jackson accounted for all of the passing yardage, with Demetrius Harris, Jr., being his favorite target as he hauled in five passes for 66 yards.

Rodricus Watkins and C.J. Chambers paced the defense with seven tackles each while Jeremy Sibley, Page and Revon each had six tackles. Page, Chambers and Watkins all forced fumbles while Reed, Revon and Watkins recovered loose balls.

WCHS 37, MOSS POINT 0

SCORE BY QUARTERS

WCHS 10 7 13 7 — 37

MPHS 0 0 0 0 — 0

SCORING SUMMARY

FIRST QUARTER

WCHS — 8:42, ZaBryon Jackson 5-yard run. Heath Mosley kick.

WCHS — 4:20, Mosley 30-yard field goal.

SECOND QUARTER

WCHS — 9:17, W.C. Washington 26-yard run. Mosley kick.

THIRD QUARTER

WCHS — 7:40, ZaBryon Jackson 11-yard run. Kick failed.

WCHS — 2:08, Jackson 10-yard run. Mosley kick.

FOURTH QUARTER

WCHS — 6:20, Jackson 17-yard run. Mosley kick.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS: WCHS 20, MPHS 10

RUSHES-YARDS: WCHS 48-320, MPHS 16-(-23)

PASSES: WCHS 8-16-0, MPHS 19-35-2

PASSING YARDS: WCHS 104, MPHS 168

FUMBLES-LOST: WCHS 2-0, MPHS 5-3

PENALTIES-YARDS: WCHS 14-143, MPHS 10-82

PUNTS-AVERAGE: WCHS 3-27.7, MPHS 2-29.5

RETURN YARDS: WCHS 32, MPHS 165

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 4-of-12, MPHS 4-of-11

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS: WCHS 2-of-2, MPHS 0-of-3

TIME OF POSSESSION: WCHS 26:21, MPHS 21:39

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

ZaBryon Jackson 24-152, Josh Page 3-79, Perionta Norsworthy 6-35, W.C. Washington 11-35, Demetrius Harris, Jr., 1-14, Malique Briggs 2-8, Dearius Royal 1-(-3).

PASSING

ZaBryon Jackson 8-16-0 104 yards.

RECEIVING

Demetrius Harris, Jr., 5-66, Dearius Royal 2-30, Kiel Richards 1-8.

TACKLES

Rodricus Watkins 7, C.J. Chambers 7, Jeremy Sibley 6, Josh Page 6, Riley Revon 6, Malique Briggs 5, Caleb Pitts 5, Jeremy Reed 5, Gregory Robinson 4, Robert Arrington 4, Levan Davis 3, Cole Walters 2, Quentin Bivens, Jr., 2, Trevion Loston 1, Shawntavious Smith 1, Christopher Walley 1, Heath Mosley 1, Howard Needham 1, Dewayne West 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES

Jeremy Reed 2, C.J. Chambers 1, Jeremy Sibley 1, Quentin Bivens, Jr., 1, Levan Davis 1, Gregory Robinson 1.

CAUSED FUMBLES

Josh Page 1, C.J. Chambers 1, Rodricus Watkins 1.

RECOVERED FUMBLES

Jeremy Reed 1, Riley Revon 1, Rodricus Watkins 1.

INTERCEPTIONS

ZaBryon Jackson 1, Trevion Loston 1.

PASS BREAK-UPS

Trevion Loston 1, Malique Briggs 1.

Jaguars hold off Saints, 21-13

By Sean Dunlap

The Wayne County News

BAY SPRINGS – Despite three turnovers that could have proven costly, Wayne Academy’s offense still found ways to win — with a lot of help from the Jaguars’ defense — by a 21-13 margin Friday night against long-time foe Sylva-Bay Academy.

WA’s offense rushed the football 46 times for 309 yards and went 8-14-1 through the air for 153 yards to control the tempo of the game, but it was the defense that proved to be the tipping point in the week five road contest.

“One of the things we are going to have to do on offense — to be successful in the stretch run of the season — is to limit our turnovers and finish drives with scores,” said WA Head Football Coach Cole Holden after the victory. “For the second week in a row, our defense gave us the opportunities we needed despite giving up a handful of big plays. This was a good win for our program and moves us to 3-2 on the season with a lot of games left to play.”

The Jaguars’ offense ultimately fumbled four times in the game – giving up two of those miscues to the Saints – and also had an interception, but WA’s defense also had a pass take-away, a fumble recovery and recorded several key stops on third and fourth downs to stymie Sylva-Bay.

After Wayne’s initial offensive series of the game ended when the Jags could not convert on a fourth-and-one scenario at the WA 43, the Saints wasted little time in finding the end zone.

On first-and-10, SBA quarterback Phillip Anderson called his own number and broke loose for the first score of the game with 9:09 remaining in the quarter. Anderson then booted the point after try to give the Saints an early 7-0 lead.

Wayne responded on its next series by using a five-play, 73-yard drive to take the lead. The effort began with Cole Harris gaining 30 yards on the first snap with Payne West and Colton Coxwell making sizable gains as well.

Facing second-and-six from the Saints’ 27, quarterback Jacob Castle lobbed a pass that was snared by Harris in the end zone for the touchdown with 6:55 remaining in the first quarter. Coxwell punched in the two-point conversion run for the 8-7 advantage that would hold until the second quarter.

With 8:40 left before intermission, the Jaguars strung together a seven-play, 67-yard drive that saw fullback Seth Roberson bull his way in from six yards out for the score. This time, Harris, Coxwell and Hunter Sanderson kept the ball on the ground and moving forward before Coxwell connected with West for a nine-yard gain that helped set up the touchdown.

Harris punched through the PAT to move Wayne out to a 15-7 lead that would remain intact through the mid-game break.

Sylva-Bay regained some momentum in the third quarter when Anderson raced four yards for a score with 2:40 showing on the clock in that frame. The Saints’ two-point conversion run attempt was snuffed by the Jaguars’ defense, and SBA trailed by two points, 15-13.

Prior to that score, Harris attempted Wayne’s first field goal of the 2017 campaign – a 25-yard attempt at the 6:18 mark in the third quarter. The try went wide left and SBA took over at its own 20 to ultimately drive 80 yards for the aforementioned touchdown.

The Jaguars were far from finished down the stretch, however.

Wayne retaliated with a four-minute drive that saw Castle hit West in the corner of the end zone with a 27-yard pass to cap a nine-play drive. The Harris PAT failed, and Wayne moved out to a 21-13 lead that would stay intact through the end of the game.

The final quarter was a miscue free-for-all as Sylva-Bay’s next offensive series after the Wayne score saw the Saints fumble the ball on fourth down with Harris picking it up, and then WA’s Michael Watson picking off an Anderson pass.

One play after the interception, Wayne committed its second fumble of the night, with SBA’s Atlee Hamm recovering the ball for the Saints.

Sylva-Bay went three and out on its final offensive stand, and Wayne took over with 3:40 left to play in the game and was content to run out the clock with a ground attack propelled by Sanderson, Roberson, West and Castle.

Two Jaguars shared the leading rusher title in the SBA affair – with Coxwell and Harris both gaining 96 yards apiece with the former carrying 17 times and the latter with six totes. Sanderson had seven carries for 49 yards while West had nine totes for 36. Roberson had four attempts for 29 yards and Castle gained three yards on three carries.

Coxwell had an 8-14-1 passing effort for 81 yards while Castle was 3-4-0 for 72 yards. Three WA receivers had catches – West with three for 62, Harris with four for 55 and Watson with one for 36.

The Jaguars finished the night with 22 first downs, a 4-of-9 conversion ratio on third downs and a 1-of-3 fourth down conversion effort. WA was flagged seven times for 61 yards and punted twice for a 30.0 yard average.

Sylva-Bay rushed 29 times for 113 yards and was 6-16-1 passing for 62 yards. The Saints mustered only 11 first downs, went 3-of-9 on third down conversions and were 0-of-2 on fourth down conversions.

SBA punted the football five times for a 40.4 yard average and was flagged five times for 45 yards.

Wayne Academy will return to the familiar confines of T.F. Giles Field on Friday, Sept. 22 to face off against Oak Hill Academy. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m.

SCORING BY QUARTER

WA 8 7 0 6 – 21

SBA 7 0 6 0 – 13

SCORING BY QUARTER

FIRST QUARTER

9:09 – SBA, Phillip Anderson 43-yard touchdown run. Anderson PAT.

6:55 – WA, Jacob Castle to Cole Harris 27-yard touchdown pass. Colton Coxwell two-point conversion run.

SECOND QUARTER

8:40 – WA, Seth Roberson six-yard touchdown run. Harris PAT.

THIRD QUARTER

6:18 – WA, Harris 25-yard field goal attempt fails.

2:40 – SBA, Anderson four-yard touchdown run. Two-point conversion run fails.

FOURTH QUARTER

10:11 – WA Castle to Payne West 27-yard touchdown pass. Harris PAT fails.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS – WA 22, SBA 11

RUSHES-YARDS – WA 46-309; SBA 29-113

PASSES – WA 8-14-1; SBA 6-16-1

YARDS – WA 153; SBA 62

PENALTIES-YARDS – WA 7-60; SBA 5-45

FUMBLES-LOST – WA 4-2; SBA 2-1

THIRD DOWN-CONVERSION – WA 4-of-9; SBA 3-of-9

FOURTH DOWN-CONVERSION – WA 1-of-3; SBA 0-of-2

RETURN YARDS – WA 57; SBA 37

TIME OF POSSESSION – WA 26:23; SBA 21:37

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING: Colton Coxwell, 17-96; Cole Harris, 6-96; Hunter Sanderson, 7-49; Payne West, 9-36; Seth Roberson, 4-29; Jacob Castle, 3-3.

PASSING: Colton Coxwell, 8-14-1, 81 yards; Jacob Castle, 3-4-0, 72 yards.

RECEIVING: Payne West, 3-62; Cole Harris, 4-55; Michael Watson, 1-36.

TACKLES: Hunter Sanderson, 15; Markus Kittrell, 7; Kaleb Brewer, 6; Michael Watson, 5; Caleb Kittrell, 5; Jacob Castle, 4; Jared Loper, 4; Cole Harris, 4; Seth Roberson, 4; Heath Harvison, 3; Samuel Chapman, 3; Josias Reyes, 3; Payne West, 2; Jared Doby, 1; Colton Coxwell, 1.

SACKS: Hunter Sanderson, 1.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES: Hunter Sanderson, 2

FUMBLE RECOVERY: Cole Harris, 1.

INTERCEPTIONS: Michael Watson, 1.