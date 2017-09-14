JULIE BANKSTON

July 25, 1930-Sept. 10, 2017

Graveside services for Julie Bankston, 77, will be at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 from White House Cemetery in Waynesboro, with Rev. Harry Cherry officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Interment will be at White House Cemetery in Waynesboro.

Born in Fair River, Miss., on July 25, 1930 to Walter Henry and Susie Carlisle, she was a member of the Episcopal Church of the Redeemer in Brookhaven and attended Wilshire Baptist Church while she lived in Dallas, Texas with her daughter.

In 1948, she married A.T. (Albert Thomas) Bankston and they were married more than 50 years until his death in 1998. She had a heart of gold and never met a stranger. The order of priorities in her life was God, family and people. She was always there ready to hope those in need.

For years, she and A.T. lived and traveled to many foreign countries through his work in the oil industry. They lived in Nigeria, Liberia, Ghana, Angola, Spain, Portugal, Ireland, Scotland and the Canary island. In every country, she would seek to find a Christian church to worship. She met missionaries who would become lifelong friends, as well as many international friends in their travels and work.

She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Star, a member of Daughters of the Nile and a member of the Daughters of the Ameican REvolution (DAR). She loved all professional sports and would watch any game she could find on TV. She also was an avid Bridge and Mahjong player.

She died on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 in Dallas.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, William H. and Pat Bankston of Laurel; her daughter, Marilyn Bick of Dallas; six grandchildren and their respective spouses, Tina R. and Edward Chisholm, Sacha N. and Jehu Hall, Byron Bankston, Paul and Nicole Bankston, T.C. and Elizabeth Bankston and Shauna and Al Bick; 13 great-grandchildren, Lauren, Briana, Cadence, Kelsey, Riley, Jayden, Ressa, Agnes, Henry, Seth, Jalyn, Duncan and Chance; her siblings and their spouses, Henry Carlisle, Shelby and Jay Carlisle, Doc and Mavis Carlisle, Bill and Debbie Carlisle, Lois and Pat Hodge, Lynda and Jeddiah Williams; numerous nieces and nephews and friends she and A.T. had that they considered as family, including Gary Wright of Dallas, who was a special one they considered as their own.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband, A.T. Bankston; her father, Walter H. Carlisle; her mother, Susie Carlisle; her sister, Lessie Touchstone; and her brothers, John Carlisle and Luther Carlisle.

Her greatest joy in life was her family. Her memory will be cherished and never forgotten by all whom she touched in life. She loved the Lord and hopes there would not be sorrow at her death. Just remember: “He heals the brokenhearted and binds up their wounds.” Pslams 147:3.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.