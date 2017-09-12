WILLIE HENRY PITTMAN, SR.

Nov. 27, 1944-Sept. 5, 2017

Funeral services for Willie Henry Pittman, Sr., 72, of Waynesboro, will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 from Holly Bush Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. James Ayers, Sr., officiating. Visitation will be from 2-6 pm. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 from the Parlor of Turner Funeral Home, followed by a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 from the funeral home.

Interment will follow at Waynesboro Cemetery.

Born on Nov. 27, 1944, he was an Auto Mechanic. He died on Tuesday, Sept. 5, 2017 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

Turner Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.