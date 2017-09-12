GEORGE ARTHUR MIZELL

Dec. 17, 1960-Sept. 10, 2017

Funeral services for George Arthur Mizell, 56, of Waynesboro, will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2017 from the Chapel of Turner Funeral Home, with W.E. Hutcherson officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 from the Parlor of Turner Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Water Oak Baptist Church Cemetery in Clara.

Bonr on Dec. 17, 1960, he was a a self-employed Construction Worker. He died on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017 at Asbury Health Hospice in Hattiesburg.

Turner Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.