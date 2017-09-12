DELOIS “ANNIE VRIGINIA” SMITH

Sept. 17, 1938-Sept. 11, 2017

Funeral services for Delois “Annie Virginia” Smith, 78, of State Line, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2017 from Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in State Line. Visitation will be from 2-6 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15, 2017 from the Parlor of Turner Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at the church cemetery.

Born on Sept. 17, 1938, she was a housewife. She died on Monday, Sept. 11, 2017 at Wayne General Hospital.

Turner Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.