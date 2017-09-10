GLENDA SINGLEY LOSSETT

Dec. 10, 1943-Sept. 9, 2017

Funeral services for Glenda Singley Lossett, 73, of Waynesboro, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Larry Daughtery and Rev. Jimmy Lloyd officiating. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Sandridge Cemetery in Millry, Ala.

Born on Friday, Dec. 10, 1943 in Jacksonville, Ala., to Margie A. Kadle Williamon and Glenn Edgar Williamon. She was retired as the owner and operator of McCool’s Restaurant in Waynesboro.

She died on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2017 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Timothy and Tammy Singley of Millry, Ala.; her stepfather, Paul McCool of Waynesboro; a daughter-in-law, Kay Singley of Millry; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Mike McCool and Mark and Linda McCool, all of Waynesboro; a sister, Paula McColl of Waynesboro; four grandsons and their respective spouses, Brandon and Crystal Singley, Justin Singley, Matthew and Becky Singley, and Blake and Katelyn Singley; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Margie A. and Glenn Edgar Williamon; a son, David Singley; a brother, Eddie Williamon; a sister, Kim McCool Gates; and twin great-granddaughters.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.