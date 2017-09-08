VIDEO — Home Turf (Highlights Show)

Click on the screen above to see highlights from Thursday and Friday night games.

Jaguars take district opener, 29-14

By Paul Keane

The Wayne County News

Wayne Academy’s Jaguars overcame some early adversity that could have been deadly, using a stout defensive performance to put themselves in the driver’s seat for a district title.

The defense held firm after two first-quarter fumbles and an interception on the first play of the second period, holding Bowling Green scoreless and allowing the offense to get on track to take a 29-14 win over the Buccaneers Friday night at T.F. Giles Field. The victory improved W.A. to 2-2 on the year but, more importantly, 1-0 in a district that features only two league contests.

With the win, W.A. is now guaranteed to be playing for the District 4-3A championship on the road against Columbia Academy on Oct. 13. A victory there would give the Jaguars their first league title in a number of years.

“We very easily could have put ourselves in a hole with those early turnovers,” Head Coach Cole Holden said. “Instead, our defense really stepped up and made some great plays. All of the credit goes to our defense for making the plays when we needed them to be made.

“Now, we get to go into the game against Columbia in five weeks knowing that we’ve got a chance to win a district title. We don’t want to get too far ahead of ourselves, though, because we’ve got some great competition on the schedule before that game is played.

“We just need to realize that we’re 2-2, which is great, and that we need to build upon this and continue to work hard so we can have momentum heading into the end of the season.”

On the 45th anniversary of the first-ever home game played on the campus of W.A., the Jaguars came out stumbling, losing a fumble on the second play of the night.

That allowed the Buccs to set up at the W.A. 35-yard line. Six plays and a personal foul later, the Buccs were facing fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line. The defense stepped up to make the stop, allowing the offense to take over in the shadow of its own end zone.

W.A. was able to move things out to the 33 before the drive stalled, and the punt allowed Bowling Green to take over at its own 45-yard line. After a punt, the Jaguars then fumbled on first down, allowing the visiting team to take over at the W.A. 35-yard line.

On first down, though, Jacob Castle stepped in front of a pass for an interception at the W.A. 12. The Jaguars were able to move the ball to the Bowling Green 34-yard line before an interception to start the second quarter thwarted the drive.

The two teams then exchanged punts for most of the second quarter before W.A. took over at the Bowling Green 48-yard line. Methodically driving downfield, the Jaguars faced a fourth-and-2 from the Buccs’ 3-yard line. Hunter Sanderson plunged in from there, and the Seth Roberson conversion made it 8-0 at the intermission.

The Jaguars attempted an onside kick to start the second half, but the try misfired, allowing the Buccs to take possession at the W.A. 41-yard line. On first down, a quarterback keeper was all that was needed for Bowling Green to score, making it 8-6 with 11:49 left in the quarter.

The Jaguars answered right back, putting together a six-play, 66-yard drive that was capped off when Colton Coxwell hit Cole Harris on a 10-yard scoring pass. The Harris kick made it 15-6 with 9:33 remaining in the stanza.

On the ensuing kickoff, Kaleb Brewer recovered a “pooch” kick, allowing the offense to set up at the Bowling Green 43-yard line. Five plays later, Coxwell hit Payne West on a short pass, with the junior wideout turning it into a 24-yard scoring strike. The Harris kick opened up a 22-6 lead with 7:20 remaining in the third.

Castle would intercept his second pass of the night on the ensuing series, but the Jaguars could not capitalize on the turnover, instead having a punt blocked that allowed the Buccs to set up at the W.A. 25-yard line. Eight plays later, a 14-yard pass play along with the two-point conversion made it 22-14 with 1:10 left in the period.

Once again, the Jaguars answered right back, marching 70 yards in eight plays before West capped off the drive with a 17-yard run. The Harris kick opened up a 29-14 lead with 9:49 left in the contest.

The Buccs would drive down to the W.A. 36 after that, but four straight incompletions ended the threat. After the defense forced another three-and-out, the offense took over at its own 38-yard line with 5:22 left.

Utilizing the “magnum” set, the Jaguars were able to milk 5:16 off the clock, ending the contest.

WAYNE ACADEMY 29, BOWLING GREEN 14

SCORE BY QUARTERS

BG 0 0 14 0 — 14

WA 0 8 14 7 — 29

SCORING SUMMARY

SECOND QUARTER

WA — 1:23, Hunter Sanderson 3-yard run. Seth Roberson run.

THIRD QUARTER

BG — 11:49, 41-yard run. Run failed.

WA — 9:33, Cole Harris 10-yard pass from Colton Coxwell. Harris kick.

WA — 7:20, Payne West 24-yard pass from Colton Coxwell. Harris kick.

BG — 1:10, 14-yard pass. Pass for conversion.

FOURTH QUARTER

WA — 9:49, Payne West 17-yard run. Harris kick.

TEAM STATISTICS

FIRST DOWNS: WA 21, BG 6

RUSHES-YARDS: WA 47-246, BG 25-92

PASSES: WA 9-16-1, BG 7-21-2

PASSING YARDS: WA 139, BG 86

FUMBLES-LOST: WA 2-2, BG 0-0

PENALTIES-YARDS: WA 8-60, BG 10-58

PUNTS-AVERAGE: WA 4-26.8, BG 5-30.2

RETURN YARDS: WA 45, BG 86

THIRD DOWN CONVERSIONS: WA 4-of-11, BG 2-of-10

FOURTH DOWN CONVERSIONS: WA 2-of-3, BG 1-of-3

TIME OF POSSESSION: WA 26:31, BG 21:29

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING

Payne West 12-110, Hunter Sanderson 13-74, Colton Coxwell 14-35, Cole Harris 6-21, Michael Watson 1-4, Seth Roberson 1-2.

PASSING

Colton Coxwell 5-9-0 82 yards, Payne West 4-6-1 57 yards, Jacob Castle 0-1-0 0 yards.

RECEIVING

Cole Harris 6-95, Payne West 1-24, Hunter Sanderson 1-17, Jared Loper 1-4.

TACKLES

Hunter Sanderson 10, Kaleb Brewer 10, Cole Harris 7, Michael Watson 7, Markus Kittrell 5, Colton Coxwell 4, Samuel Chapman 4, Jared Loper 3, Seth Roberson 3, Jacob Castle 2, Josias Reyes 1.

QUARTERBACK SACKS

Hunter Sanderson 2.

QUARTERBACK PRESSURES

Jared Loper 3, Seth Roberson 3, Josias Reyes 2, Markus Kittrell 2, Hunter Sanderson 2, Kaleb Brewer 1.

CAUSED FUMBLES

Cole Harris 1.

INTERCEPTIONS

Jacob Castle 2.

PASS BREAK-UPS

Jacob Castle 2, Cole Harris 1.