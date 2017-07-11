SHIRLEY RAMONA MCRAE ORMOND

July 9, 2017

Funeral services for Shirley Ramona McRae Ormond, 88, will be at 9 a.m. on Friday, July 14, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, July 13, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Philadelphus Presbyterian Church Cemetery.

Born in Waynesboro, she had been a telephone operator, a housewife and then a sitter for many years until she retired. She died on Sunday, July 9, 2017.

She is survived by her son, Rudolph G. Ormond, Jr.; her daughter, Ramona Ormond Porter; three grandsons, James Ormond, Alan Porter and Aron Porter, her granddaughter, Amy Porter; and two great-grandsons, Ethan and Owen Porter.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Rudolph Gene Ormond, Sr.; her parents, Terrel McRae and Annie M. Tucker; three brothers, Clinton, Clifford and Carl; and four sisters, Leila, Lucille, Lois and Annie.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Philadelphus Presbyterian Church Cemetery Fund.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.