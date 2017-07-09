Suspect in custody in Sunday morning shooting death

By Paul Keane

One man has been formally charged with murder in the shooting death of another man early Sunday morning.

Demarco Aurellis Pruitt, 23, of Gulf Avenue in Heidelberg, was officially charged with murder late Sunday after a man was shot and killed during a party on Landfill Road early Sunday morning.

Scottie Allen Walker, 23, of Lur Lane in the Jasper County portion of Laurel was found to have been struck by multiple gunshot wounds. He was transported to Wayne General Hospital and pronounced dead by Wayne County Coroner David Pugh. Pugh also ordered an autopsy for the victim.

According to Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Chief Deputy Mike Mozingo, the call for law enforcement came at 1 a.m. Sunday morning. A large party was taking place at 345 Landfill Road, but the shooting incident occurred roughly 600 yards away from the main party.

Mozingo said security had been hired for the event, but that personnel was at the main party when the incident happened. Mozingo added that there were roughly 300 people at the party and that the roadway was heavily congested.

While the motive for the shooting is still under investigation, Mozingo said it was believed that one of the people involved was walking a great distance toward the party after parking when he encountered the other person involved. From there, an altercation apparently ensued, leading to the shooting.

There had been no other incidents where law enforcement was called out to the scene before the shooting.

Sheriff Jody Ashley said the Waynesboro Police Department assisted in clearing and securing the area while investigators from the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations were also called in to assist. Mozingo said the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department also played a role in the investigation that ended less than 12 hours after the initial call with the arrest of Pruitt.

“We want to thank MBI for their assistance, along with the Waynesboro Police Department,” Mozingo said. “We especially want to thank the Jasper County Sheriff’s Department because they were able to help us round up witnesses to the incident after those witnesses fled back to Jasper County. Their assistance was vital in helping us bring a suspect into custody.”

Ashley said people from the local area, along with from Jones, Jasper and Harrison Counties, were in attendance at the party. Mozingo and WCSO Investigator Shane McIlwain led the investigation, and the sheriff praised the efforts of both men.

Pruitt was scheduled to make his initial appearance in Justice Court on Tuesday.