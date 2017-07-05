FRED HOLLINGHEAD

Nov. 13, 1943-July 1, 2017

Funeral services for Fred Hollinghead, 73, of Chicora, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from Clara Church of God, with Rev. Arnold Amason, Rev. Floyd Mills and Rev. Saxton Odom officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from Clara Church of God.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.

Born in Washington County, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 13, 1943, he was a member of Clara Church of God and was retired as a Machine Operator with Kimberly-Clark Corporation.

He died on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

He is survived by his wife, Glenda Hollinghead of Chicora; a son and daughter-in-law, Michael and Belinda Hollinghead of Laurel; a daughter and son-in-law, Dalonda and Byron Heathcock of Chicora; three brothers and a sister-in-law, James and Lana Hollinghead of Waynesboro, Daniel Hollinghead of Leakesville and Junior Hollinghead of Buckatunna; five sisters and three brothers-in-law, Dollie Blount of Waynesboro, Sue and Gaston West of Buckatunna, Velma Hollinghead of Millry, Ala., Diane and Billy Smith of Millry and Betty and Gary Smith of Waynesboro; and four grandchildren, Katlyn Hollinghead, Haleigh Hollinghead, Danielle Hollinghead and Cole Hollinghead.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.