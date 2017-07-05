DALE EUBANKS

Dec. 13, 1951-July 3, 2017

Funeral services for Dale Eubanks, 65, of Waynesboro, will be at 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 6, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Chris Cooper, Rev. William R. Mills and Rev. Bruce Cooley officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, July 5, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at New Liberty Cemetery in Mount Olive.

Born on Thursday, Dec. 13, 1951 in Mississippi to Mary Helen Smith Eubanks and Otho Eubanks, he was a member of Clara First Church of God and was retired as a Machine Mechanic at the blanket factory. He died on Monday, July 3, 2017 at Wayne General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma Eubanks of Waynesboro; a daughter, Kerri Eubanks of Mize; three stepsons, Jason, Mark and Justin; and nine grandchildren, Kameron, Brayden, Tayler, Jaylne, Jacob, Heidi, A.J., Kade and Presley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary Helen and Otho Eubanks.

