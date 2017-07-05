CAROL ANN CHISHOLM

July 1, 2017

Funeral services for Carol Ann Chisholm, 70, will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, July 8, 2017 from Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Heidelberg.

She was a faithful Jehovah’s Witness in the Heidelberg congregation. Everyone who met her knew how sweet and kind she truly was, and she acted as a mother to all. She was a homemaker, substitute teacher and a caregiver.

She died on Saturday, July 1, 2017 at her home in Eucutta.

She is survived by her four children and their respective spouses, Teresa Moore and LaVelle Hatcher, Jeremy and Holly Moore, Joel and Ashley Moore and Andrew Chisholm; a stepdaughter, Martha Jane Martin; seven grandchildren, Summer Moore, Shae Moore, Will Moore, Emory Moore, Larken Harrington, Tank Moore and Marley Moore; and two great-grandchildren, Gloria Jade and Charlotte Sammons.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, William Earl Moore; and her second husband, Thaddeus “Bill” Chisholm.

The family would like to express a special thanks to Deaconess Hospice for their exceptional care and service.

Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.