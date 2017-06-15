Meet Master Rosarian James Mills By Editor | June 15, 2017 | 3 https://www.thewaynecountynews.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/06/0606-James-Mills.m4v Click on the screen above to see a video interview with Master Rosarian James Mills. Posted in Breaking News, News 3 Comments Cgsmith on June 15, 2017 at 2:53 pm Thank you for this introduction to rose production in Wayne County. Mr Mills is an outstanding example of what can be done when one is willing to work and to learn. Reply Dona Martin on June 15, 2017 at 5:34 pm You’re absolutely right. And it also takes humility and a work ethic like we don’t often see anymore. Reply Lisa with H2A on June 15, 2017 at 10:34 pm Mr. Mills is a very talented gentleman whom I have the honor of knowing! I have visited his rose gardens and it is enchanting! The smell is amazing! And he is full of knowledge! And Ms. Daisy is just the sweetest lady! Hope to make the trip again soon! Great video on a very special business! Reply Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Man killed in Highway 84 accident June 13, 2017 | No Comments » Information sought in Saturday incident that injured deputy June 12, 2017 | No Comments » Heroes Among Us March 29, 2017 | No Comments » Watch our afternoon update, board meetings and live games here July 28, 2016 | No Comments »
