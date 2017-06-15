Meet Master Rosarian James Mills

Click on the screen above to see a video interview with Master Rosarian James Mills.

  1. Cgsmith on June 15, 2017 at 2:53 pm

    Thank you for this introduction to rose production in Wayne County. Mr Mills is an outstanding example of what can be done when one is willing to work and to learn.

    • Dona Martin on June 15, 2017 at 5:34 pm

      You’re absolutely right. And it also takes humility and a work ethic like we don’t often see anymore.

  2. Lisa with H2A on June 15, 2017 at 10:34 pm

    Mr. Mills is a very talented gentleman whom I have the honor of knowing! I have visited his rose gardens and it is enchanting! The smell is amazing! And he is full of knowledge! And Ms. Daisy is just the sweetest lady! Hope to make the trip again soon! Great video on a very special business!

