Alderwoman Wilson facing disturbance charge

By Paul Keane

Reports have been confirmed that Waynesboro Ward 3 Alderwoman Tammie K. Wilson is facing a charge of disturbing a business after an altercation at City Hall on Friday.

Municipal Court Judge Charles Chapman confirmed on Saturday that paperwork had been filed against Wilson on the charge of disturbing a business. Details of the alleged altercation were not being released.

Wilson is currently seeking re-election to her position as Ward 3 Alderwoman. On Tuesday, she will face challenger Doug McGill, who is running as an Independent candidate. Wilson, a Democrat, has served on the Board of Aldermen since 1997.

Chapman confirmed that papers were filed against Wilson on the charge late Friday afternoon. He added that because of changes brought about by the ACLU and the Supreme Court, Wilson will not be formally booked into the Wayne County Adult Detention Center. Instead, the matter will be treated in a fashion similar to a civil action.

“A summons to appear will be mailed to her, and no warrant will be issued,” Chapman said. “Because of changes made after the ACLU presented cases to the Supreme Court, this is how a matter such as this is handled now.”

A court date has been scheduled for later this month, most likely on June 19.

Chapman added that since he and the city prosecutor both are appointed by the Board of Aldermen, it will be most likely that a different prosecutor and judge will be used in Municipal Court to hear the case.

“There would be a conflict of interest in this case,” he said. “Normally, myself and the prosecutor will recuse ourselves from a case such as this and bring in an independent judge and prosecutor to handle the case.”

The penalties for being found guilty of a disturbance of a business call can be up to a $1,000 fine and/or 30 days in jail. A person found guilty of the charge could also be banned from entering that place of business in the future. All penalties are at the discretion of the judge hearing the case, but banning Wilson from that place of business would mean she might not be able to enter City Hall for future meetings of the Board of Aldermen.