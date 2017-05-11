RUBY NELL BUSBY

April 6, 1942-May 10, 2017

Funeral services for Ruby Nell Busby, 75, of Strengthford, will be at 11 a.m. on Friday, May 12, 2017 from Strengthford First Baptist Church, with Rev. Ken Walters, Rev. Bobby Boutwell and Rev. William R. Mills officiating. Visitation will be start at 5 p.m. on Thursday, May 11, 2017 at the church.

Following the funeral service, interment will be at Strengthford Baptist Cemetery in Wayne County.

Born on Monday, April 6, 1942 in Wayne County to Lizzie Lou Rowell Overstreet and Colon Curtis Overstreet. She was a member of Strengthford First Baptist Church and was retired as a final inspector at NECO.

She died on Wednesday, May 10, 2017 at Jones County Rest Home in Laurel.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Norton Curtis and Stephanie White of Strengthford and James Hudson and Scottie Busby of Clara; four sisters, Barbara Combs, Betty Busby, Dorothy Overstreet, Daisy Overstreet, all of Strengthford; a grandson, Kolby Hudson Busby of Clara; and two granddaughters, Tera Marlene Busby of Clara and Daphanie Rachelle White of Strengthford.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ferrell Hudson Busby; her mother, Lizzie Lou Overstreet; and her father, Colon Curtis Overstreet.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.