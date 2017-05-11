Jaguars win South State again

By Paul Keane

For the second year in a row, Wayne Academy’s baseball team will be playing for a Class 2A state championship.

In a wild and bizarre finish, the Jaguars swept long-time rival Newton County Academy by taking a 4-3 Game 2 win over the Generals at home Thursday night.

The victory improves the Jaguars to 18-10 overall and propels the team into its second straight State Championship Series. W.A. will travel on Tuesday to face Winona Christian in Game 1, then come home to host Game 2 and, if needed, Game 3 on Thursday, May 18.

“I’m just so proud of these guys,” Head Coach Justin Ainsworth said. “At the start of the year, because we had so many young players starting or playing major roles for us, few people gave us a chance of getting this far. Now, we’re back playing for a state title again.

“These guys just kept working hard and never giving up, and they have shown a lot of character and heart throughout the season. You have to give credit to Newton, though, because they are a good team that is well coached. Their coaches do a great job with that program, and they are a big rival. We both know each other well, and the two games we just played this week show how evenly matched we are.

“But we’ve won another South State Championship, and playing for state titles is something you dream about when you’re a kid,” Ainsworth continued. “I was fortunate enough to win one as a player, and now I will have played in two as a coach. This time, though, I want to win it.”

The game ended on a wild note, as the Jaguars led by a run in the top of the seventh inning. With two outs, Ainsworth pulled starting pitcher Gunner West and brought in reliever Hunter Harvison. Ainsworth then elected to intentionally walk Kemp Alderman for the second time in the game.

Braxton Rose then took a 2-1 pitch and drove it deep into left field for a double. The throw was relayed in and Alderman ended up leaping over catcher Cole Evans.

The ball was knocked loose, but Alderman never touched home plate, with his coaches screaming at him to go back and touch it. Meanwhile, the Jaguars retrieved the loose ball and stepped on home plate. Umpires ruled that since Alderman had began heading back to the dugout, all the defense had to do was touch home plate while holding the ball, not having to tag the runner himself.

W.A. did just that and, after a brief conference between officials and coaches, the third out was recorded and the celebration began.

The hectic ending belied a contest that had been close throughout.

Neither team could score in the first two innings before the Jaguars drew first blood in the bottom of the third.

That’s when, with one out, Hayden Revette reached on an error and then stole second before scoring on a single by Jacob Castle. Reed Paker then drew a walk and both runners advanced a base via a passed ball. Gunner West then doubled to score both runners and open up a 3-0 advantage of theta home team.

The Generals answered in the top of the fourth when Alderman was intentionally walked before Rose drew a walk, all with one out. Richard Horton then reached on a fielder’s choice where no out was recorded to load the bases. Dalton Holingsworth’s single scored courtesy runner Lincoln Jordan and Rose to make it a 3-2 ballgame.

In the bottom of the fifth, Parker led things off with a double, moved to third on West’s grounder to second and scored when Brayden Doss singled into left field. That stretched the lead to 4-2.

In the top of the sixth, though, Newton pushed across a run when Horton led off with a single, moved to second on a grounder from Hollingsworth and then scored when bailey McDill doubled. That made it a one-run contest and set up the seventh inning fireworks.

West earned the win on the mound, pitching 6-2/3 innings. He gave up four hits and four walks while allowing three runs and striking out six. Harvison earned the save for the Jaguars.

At the plate, the Jags managed five hits, with Parker going 2-for-2, West going 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI, Doss going 1-for-3 with an RBI and Castle also going 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Game times for Tuesday and Thursday have not been announced yet.