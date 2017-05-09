Jags take Game 1 in eight innings

By Sean Dunlap

DECATUR — Wayne Academy’s baseball team needed extra innings before coming away with an 11-10 win over long-time rival Newton County Academy Tuesday night in Game 1 of the best-of-three 2A South State Championship Series.

The Jaguars are now only one win away from advancing to the State Championship Series for the second year in a row.

Game 2 of the series shifts to Cheston Jones Field Thursday at 4 p.m. Game 3, if needed, will be played shortly after the completion of Game 2.

The winner of the series advances to face the winner of the Canton Academy-Winona Christian North State Championship Series next week.

W.A. took a 6-0 lead into the third inning before the Generals rallied, taking an 8-7 lead in the sixth frame. The Jaguars then scored a pair of runs off passed balls to take a 9-8 lead into the bottom of the seventh.

The Generals tied things up in the bottom of the seventh to send the contest into extra innings. The Jaguars scored a pair of runs in the top of the eighth, then held on to take the victory.

