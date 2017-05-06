MITCHELL HENDERSON

Feb. 28, 1961-May 6, 2017

Funeral services for Mitchell Henderson, 56, of State Line, will be at 2 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Tom Dees officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, May 8, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Eret Cemetery.

Born in Laurel on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 1961 to Carl Edward and Alice Faye Henderson, he was a self-employed ATV Repairman. He died on Saturday, May 6, 2017 at Wayne General Hospital.

He is survived by his wife, Phyllis Henderson of State Line; his mother, Alice Henderson of State Line; a son, Mitchell Jared Henderson of State Line; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Steve Henderson of Hattiesburg and Ottis Carl and Monica Henderson of Richton; two sisters and a brother-in-law, Alice Marie and Hal Tiner and Carlene Dickerson, all of Waynesboro; and three grandchildren, Jadin Lyna Henderson, Ariel Rinn Henderson and Gabryel Allana Henderson, all of State Line.

He was preceded in death by his father, Carl Henderson.

