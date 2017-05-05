Picayune eliminates Lady War Eagles, 5-4

By Paul Keane

Things were much closer this time around.

After Picayune took Game 1 of a best-of-three third-round playoff series earlier in the week, the Lady Tide and Wayne County High School stood toe-to-toe in a struggle Thursday night at WCHS.

End the end, three runs in the top of the seventh proved to be the difference as Picayune advanced with a 5-4 win over the Lady War Eagles to win the series, 2-0.

Picayune now advances to face Long Beach in the 5A South State Tournament starting Saturday at Long Beach.

Neither team could muster much offense against two solid pitchers in the early going, then exploded for eight of the nine total runs in the final three frames.

In the top of the first, with two outs, Megan Dudenhefer reached on an error before giving way to courtesy runner Rianna McNeely. Elizabeth Taggard walked before Marissa “Poppy” McDonald singled toss core McNeely and open up a 1-0 lead.

On the top of the fourth, McDonald led things off, taking an 0-2 pitch and depositing it over the left-centerfield fence for a soloed home run that opened up a 2-0 lead.

The Lady War Eagles answered in the bottom of the frame when Tica Watts reached on a fielder’s choice, then Haley Clark reached on a fielder’s choice where no out was recorded. Courtesy runner Shae Hundley then stole second, with Watts scoring on the delayed steal of home. That cut the deficit down to 2-1.

In the bottom of the fifth, with one out, Mollie Singleterry singled before Maggie West drew a walk. A single from Camryn Miller scored Singleterry, then Watts was hit by a pitch. Clark then singled toss core both West and Miller to give WCHS a 4-2 advantage.

In the top of the seventh, Jessica Magee led off with a bunt, moving all the way to third base on an error on the throw to first as the sun got into first baseman Hali Harvey’s eyes, allowing the toss to roll to the right field fence.

Alyssa Pinero then singled to score Magee before Dudenhefer took a 1-1 pitch and drove it over the centerfield fence for a two-run home run that proved to be the game winner.

In the bottom of the frame, Dudenhefer retired the side in order to end the game and send the Lady Tide into the South State Championship Series.

The Lady War Eagles collected six hits on the night while Picayune had seven, including four in the decisive seventh inning.