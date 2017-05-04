Jaguars advance to South State Series

By Paul Keane

Wayne Academy “Gunn(er)ed” the Apaches of Glenbrook Academy down at home Thursday afternoon, using a one-hit pitching performance and five runs in the fourth frame to take a 6-3 win in Game 2 of a best-of-three playoff series.

Senior Gunner West tossed a one-hitter while striking out 10 and the Jaguars scored five runs in the bottom of the fourth to move into the Class 2A South State Championship Series for the second year in a row. W.A. improved to 16-10 with the victory.

The Jaguars now await the winner of the Newton County Academy-Prairie View Academy series. That playoff series won’t wrap up until Saturday. Times, dates and locations for the series won’t be set until Saturday night or Sunday.

“It feels good to get this far for the second year in a row,” Head Coach Justin Ainsworth said. “Gunner pitched well and we did some small ball stuff well tonight.

“This group is just a ‘scrape and claw’ bunch. They get it done, and I’m proud of them.”

The two teams battled back with fourth, with both pitchers taking no-hitters into the third frame. The no-no for Glenbrook’s Brandon Merritt was broken up in the bottom of the third when Logan White led things off with a clean single.

The no-hit bid for West was not broken up until the top of the sixth when Nick Mouard singled to push across a run.

In the bottom of the fourth, the Jaguars sent nine hitters to the plate and pounded out six hits, including four in a row, to take a 5-0 lead.

Jacob Castle led things off with a single, then moved to second on Reed Parker’s groundout. West then singled before giving way to courtesy runner Kyle Sanderson. Brayden Doss then singled to score Castle before Colton Coxwell reached on a bunt. White then doubled to score a pair of runs before Kaden Perry singled with two outs to score two more runs.

In the fifth frame, Castle led things off with another single, moved to second on an infield single by West then reached third on a passed ball. Castle scored when Doss reached on an infield single to drive him in.

In the top of the sixth for Glenbrook, Cameron Barnett led off with a walk and stole second before scoring on the single by Mouard. In the top oft he seventh, Merritt reached on an error, then stole second and third, scoring on a throwing error on the steal of third. Cale Hollis then walked and stole second before moving to third on a passed ball and scoring on a groundout by Payton Wells.

West then got Cade Clemons to poop up to Castle at third base to end the game.

West ended up walking four and giving up only one earned run while striking out 10 in his complete game effort. He needed only 95 pitches to toss the gem.

The Jaguars pounded out 12 hits, including a 1-for-4 effort by Hayden Revette, Castle going 2-for-4, West going 2-for-3, Doss also going 2-for-3, Coxwell and White both going 2-for-3 and Perry going 1-for-3.