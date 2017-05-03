James Bunch

JAMES E. BUNCH

March 8, 1938-May 2, 2017

Funeral services for James E. Bunch, 79, of Waynesboro, will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 from Harvest Temple Church of God, with Rev. Eddie Bean officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from Harvest Temple Church of God.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Lee’s Chapel Cemetery in Wayne County.

Born on Tuesday, March 8, 1938 in Wayne County to Leona McMichael Bunch and Ruben Bunch, he was a member of Harvest Temple Church of God. He served six years as Wayne County’s Beat 5 Supervisor and was retired as a maintenance technician at Wayne General Hospital.

He died on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at his residence in Waynesboro, surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his wife, Yvonne Bunch of Waynesboro; three sons and two daughters-in-law, Mike and Joyce Bunch of Kingston, Ark., Malcolm and Kathy Bunch and Greg Brewer, all of Waynesboro; three daughters and two sons-in-law, Pamela and Vander Walley, Lawanda and Todd Walker and Brenda Rigby, all of Waynesboro; a brother and sister-in-law, Alfred and Elsie Bunch of Waynesboro; 12 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Leona Bunch; his father, Ruben Bunch; a son, Gary Brewer; and two sisters, Pearline Stennett and Lillian Malone.

