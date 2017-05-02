WILLIAM “UNDERTAKER” LINDSEY

Feb. 26, 1970-May 1, 2017

Funeral services for William “Undertaker” Lindsey, 47, of Waynesboro will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, with Rev. Robert Dykes and Rev. Brent Graham officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from Trinity Freewill Baptist Church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Trinity Freewill Baptist Cemetery.

Born on Thursday, Feb. 26, 1970 to Lucille Smith and Jake Lindsey, he was a member of Trinity Freewill Baptist Church and was employed as a truck driver. He died on Monday, May 1, 2017 at Anderson Regional Medical Center in Meridian.

He is survived by his wife, Tammay Lindsey of Waynesboro; his mother, Lucille S. Lindsey of Waynesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Benjamin and Christy Lindsey of Waynesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Ashley and Willie Williams of Waynesboro; two sisters, Renee Lindsey of Waynesboro and Gail Darling of Boston, Mass.; and five grandchildren, Kayley, Addison, Marlee, Trinity and Braxxton.

He was preceded in death by his father, Jake Lindsey; and a brother, Jake Lindsey, Jr.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.