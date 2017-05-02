LOUIS CAREY CLECKLER

June 9, 1937-May 1, 2017

Funeral services for Louis Carey Cleckler, 79, of Laurel, will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 5, 2017 from First Baptist Church of Shady Grove, with Rev. Jason Goodwin and Brother Sydney Davis officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Thursday, May 4, 2017 from Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel.

Born on June 9, 1937 to Reed and Hazel Cleckler of Myrick, after graduation he began a Navy career that took him all over the U.S. and abroad. A Vietnam War veteran, he proudly served his country.

He retired in 1975, moving his family from California back to his Mississippi home. Later, he started a second career as Director of Maintenance for Jones County Junior College and went on to work maintenance for the Wayne County School District.

He died on Monday, May 1, 2017 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Cleckler of Laurel; three daughters, two sons and their spouses, Vicki and Mark Hall of Bartlesville, Okla., Sheila and Ronny Hendry of the Strengthford community, Melodie and Jonathan Carr of Lawrenceville, Ga., Phillip and Heather Cleckler of Decatur, Ala., and John and Olivia Cleckler of Benton, Ark.; nine grandchildren and their respective spouses, Daniel Beard, Jim and Dollie Beard, Jason and Ana Rawson, Jeremy Rawson, Meredith Cleckler, Hayden Cleckler, Harley Cleckler, Sarah Cleckler, Reid Cleckler and another on the way; and a great-grandson, Remy Rawson, with another on the way.

He was a brother to Janice Bryant, Jimmy Cleckler, David Cleckler, Leon Cleckler and the late Virginia Noble, as well as an uncle to numerous nieces and nephews.

Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.