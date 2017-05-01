GERALD RAY DUBOSE

June 8, 1949-April 27, 2017

Graveside services for Gerald Ray DuBose, 67, of Gulfport, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2017 from Serenity Gardens in Waynesboro, with Seth Sullivan officiating.

Born on Wednesday, June 8, 1949, he was retired as an Iron Worker. He died on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at Oschner Medical Center in New Orleans, La.

He is survived by three sons and two daughters-in-law, Ray DuBose of Bauxite, Ark., Gerald Ray and Elizabeth Connell DuBose II of Bauxite and Troy Crawford and Deborah Miller DuBose of Center Ridge, Ark.; a daughter-in-law, Melanie DuBose of Little Rock, Ark.; a brother and sister-in-law, Ronnie and Patti Cuevas of Biloxi; four sisters, Vanessa DuBose of Clara, Debi Tiner of Clara, Dixie Dearmon of Millry, Ala., and Sharon DuBose of Clara; nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, Crawford Jacob DuBose; his mother, Willie Mae Banks; a son, Kavin Dalton DuBose; and a sister, Beverly Young.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.