MICHAEL JAMES PINKERTON

Feb. 2, 1969-April 26, 2017

Funeral services for Michael James Pinkerton, 48, of Buckatunna, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, May 1, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 30, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Waynesboro Cemetery.

Born on Sunday, Feb. 2, 1969 to James T. and Mary A. Pinkerton, he had worked as a Warehouse Associate with United Parcel Service. He died on Wednesday, April 26, 2017 at his residence in Buckatunna.

He is survived by his mother, Mary A. Pinkerton of Buckatunna; his father, James T. Pinkerton of Buckatunna; a brother, Sean Pinkerton of Buckatunna; a sister and brother-in-law, Carolyn and Randy Hudson of Commerce Township, Mich.; and two nieces, Lauren and Emily Hudson of Michigan.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.