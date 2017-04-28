BOBBY RAY BROCK

March 10, 1947-April 27, 2017

Funeral services for Bobby Ray Brock, 70, of Laurel, will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 29, 2017 from Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Laurel, with Dr. Dave Moran, Rev. Kent Miller and Rev. Charles Burkes officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2017 from Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Laurel.

Born on Monday, March 10, 1947 in Meridian, he served in the United States Army and was a member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church. He was retired as a coal miner with Drummond Coal Company. He died on Thursday, April 27, 2017 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel.

He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Rita Faye Brock; his mother, Dolly Ann Mooney; three sons and a daughter-in-law, Tony DeWayne and Tina Brock, Daniel Brock and Christopher LeeRay Brock; a daughter and son-in-law, Danita Dement and Patrick Futrell; a brother, Bennie Frank “Pud” Mooney, Jr.; a sister and brother-in-law, Barbara Ann and Dany Staples; and 10 grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Benny Mooney; his father, David Brock, Jr.; a grandson, Kody Lee Martin; and a special uncle, Arnold Watkins.

