Suspect in 1976 Texas murder nabbed in Wayne County

By Paul Keane

A two-day investigation and manhunt ended peacefully Thursday morning and U.S. Marshall’s and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department arrested a man accused of murder in a Texas case from 41 years ago.

Taken into custody in a wooded area on Cooley-Strengthford Road Thursday morning was David Edds, who was wanted in a 1976 murder case that occurred in Humble, Texas.

The case had laid dormant for a number of years before Texas investigators worked the cold case file recently. A DNA test connected Edds to the murder and a warrant out of Harris County, Texas was issued.

Details of the murder case were not released, and officials with the U.S. Marshall’s Agency declined to comment as they were not authorized to speak about the specifics of the case.

On Wednesday, members of the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and its newly formed “Entry Team” that includes SWAT officers, assisted federal agents in searching the area. Edds was located in a heavy tent in the woods and was apprehended without incident.

Edds came to Wayne County because he has ties to the area, according to reports.

Currently housed in the Wayne County Adult Detention Center, Edds is expected to be transferred to Texas officials later this week.