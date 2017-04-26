CLYDE EDWARD SMITH

June 10, 1937-April 23, 2017

Clyde Edward Smith, 79, of Waynesboro went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 23, 2017 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

Visitation will be held at First United Methodist Church in Waynesboro Saturday, April 29, 2017 from 1:30-3:00 p.m., with the service to follow at 3 p.m., with Rev. David Hill, Rev. Ron Stanley and Rev. Jim Matheny officiating.

Interment will be at Matherville-Horne Cemetery, adjacent to Geneva Presbyterian Church in the Matherville community.

Born in Jacksonville, Ill., on June 10, 1937, Ed grew up in Concord, Ill. He graduated from Chapin High School and attended Illinois College in Jacksonville, Ill. He lived and worked in Galesburg, Ill., as a Tool and Die Maker. He worked in the field of manufacturing with companies such as Lawn Boy, Roper (S.C.), Rubbermaid and later with Sunbeam — the company that brought him to Waynesboro. At the time of his death, he was working for Mississippi Laminators in Shubuta.

His career provided him the opportunity to live in many states and to work in many locations such as Portugal, Belgium, Brussels and Italy, to name a few.

A devoted man of God, Ed always served the Lord through his church affiliations everywhere that he lived. All were blessed by the sharing of his beautiful gift of voice. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Waynesboro, where he was a member of the choir. He was an affiliate member of Shubuta United Methodist Church, where he led the congregation in song and served as the Chairperson of Trustees and Administrative Board. He filled in for Brother Ron on numerous occasions as a lay speaker.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Clyde Ashford and Helen Patterson Smith; and his first wife, Jan Hickox Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn Stagg Smith of Waynesboro; two sisters, Dorothy Watts of Washington, Ill., and Shirley Fuller of Galesburg, Ill.; and a brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Fred and Kathy Stagg of Waynesboro.

He is survived by his children and their respective spouses, Jim and Mary Smith of Galesburg, Ill., Jerry Clyde and Jacie Smith of Dover Del., Jody and Phil Kane of Memphis, Tenn., and John David and Katie Stagg of Murfreesboro, Tenn. He was blessed with seven grandchildren and their respect spouses, Josh and Krystal Smith of Olive Branch, Kimmie and Paul Smith and Karie and Josh Swarts, all of Galesburg, Ill., Alexa and Andy Smith of Minnesota and June and Linley Stagg of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; and three great-grandchildren, Bailey and Jersey Smith of Olive Branch and Sidney Almaguer of Galesburg, Ill.

Memorials may be made to Shubuta United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 464, Shubuta, MS 39360; or to First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 468, Waynesboro, MS 39367.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.