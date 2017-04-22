BETTY H. TINER

Dec. 18, 1933-April 19, 2017

Funeral services for Betty H. Tiner, 83, of Waynesboro will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Dr. Dave Moran and Rev. Nate Blackledge officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Arrington Cemetery in Waynesboro.

Born on Monday, Dec. 18, 1933 in Mississippi to Eunice Busby Henry and Andrew Jackson Henry, she was a member of Trinity First Baptist Church and the Wayne County Genealogy Organization, Inc. She died on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Larry and Vannette Tiner of Shubuta and Hal and Alice “Coonie” Tiner of Waynesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Linda and Charles Pitts of the Pleasant Grove community; a brother and sister-in-law, Edward Naomi Henry of Natchez; three sisters and brothers-in-law, Annette and L.J. West and Judy and Herbert Hulsey, all of Waynesboro, and Barbara and Tommy Holley of Bryan, Texas; seven grandchildren, Wayne Pitts, Jason Tiner, Jacob Tiner, Chris Tiner, Josh Tiner, Charlotte Williams and Tiffany McIlwain; 19 great-grandchildren, six great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Howard “Babe” Tiner; her mother, Eunice Busby Henry; her father, Andrew Henry; and a grandson, Corey Pitts.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.