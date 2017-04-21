Residents of scam using hospital

Area residents are being asked to be aware of another scam making its way through the county — with this one involving the local hospital.

Officials with Wayne General Hospital said they have received several reports of residents being contacted by people wanting to lower their credit card rates. Caller ID identifies the caller as being from Wayne General Hospital, and the callers are posing as hospital employees.

The caller then asks for credit card numbers in order to “help” the person lower their interest rates.

Hospital officials are warning residents that this is not a legitimate call nor solicitation, and that Wayne General is not involved in any programs that would lower credit card rates.

Residents are being urged not to give out any personal information, especially financial information or any kind. That type of information should only be given out to companies or individuals that you trust thoroughly.

If you have fallen victim to this scam, call the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office at 601-359-3680.