MARY CAROL BURNETT

April 16, 2017

Visitation for Mary Carol Burnett, 78, of Memphis, Tenn., will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2017 from Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel, with graveside services following at Bay Springs Cemetery in Bay Spring.

A loving wife, cherished and selfless mother, devoted “Mimi” and faithful friend to many, she was a member of Germantown United Methodist Church. She attended Millsaps College and was a proud member of Chi Omega Sorority. She died on Sunday, April 16, 2017.

She is survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Lynn and Mike Moffitt; two sons and a daughter-in-law, John Lee Burnett and William and Sonya Burnett; eight grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her dear husband, William Joseph Burnett, Sr.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.memorychapel.com.

Memory Chapel Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.