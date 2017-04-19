Gary Michael Dyess

GARY MICHAEL DYESS
Aug. 14, 1952-April 17, 2017
Graveside services for Gary Michael Dyess, 66, of Buckatunna, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20 from Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.
Born on Aug. 14, 1952, he was a devoted son. He died on Monday, April 17, 2017.
He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Jean Dyess; two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Barbara Dyess of Buckatunna and Fred and Judy Dyess of Vestavia Hills, Ala.; a nephew and a step-niece.
He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Dyess.
An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.
Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.

