GARY MICHAEL DYESS

Aug. 14, 1952-April 17, 2017

Graveside services for Gary Michael Dyess, 66, of Buckatunna, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 20 from Mt. Zion Cemetery. Visitation will take place from 9-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 20, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Born on Aug. 14, 1952, he was a devoted son. He died on Monday, April 17, 2017.

He is survived by his mother, Bonnie Jean Dyess; two brothers and sisters-in-law, David and Barbara Dyess of Buckatunna and Fred and Judy Dyess of Vestavia Hills, Ala.; a nephew and a step-niece.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bennie Dyess.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.