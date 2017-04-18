Z’YON SLATER

May 19, 2006-April 16, 2017

Funeral services for Z’Yon Slater, 10, of Shubuta, will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, April 24, 2017 from New Mount Zion Methodist Church in Shubuta, with Rev. Steven Willis officiating. Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2017 from the Chapel of McDonald and Sons Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Davenport Cemetery in Shubuta.

Born on May 19, 2006, he was a student at Quitman Elementary School. He died on Sunday, April 16, 2017 in Quitman.

He is survived by his parents, Latonia Heard and Eric Slater.

McDonald and Sons Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.