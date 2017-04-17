Large cocaine case draws guilty pleas

By Paul Keane

Two suspects arrested in what has been termed the biggest cocaine seizure in state history have pled guilty to charges filed in federal court.

According to Wayne County Sheriff Jody Ashley, both Maria Berenice Benitez-Jaramillo and Daniel Sanchez Penaloza pled guilty to charges of trafficking cocaine with intent to distribute. Both suspects also pled not guilty to conspiracy charges.

The arrests and drug seizure occurred on March 9, 2016 when a total of 70 kilos, or 167.5 pounds, of cocaine were seized during a safety checkpoint on Strenghtford-Myrick Road. The cocaine had an approximately value of $2.5 million. The drugs were seized as part of a joint investigation by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department and the Jones County Sheriff’s Department.

“I have to praise the efforts of Macy Torrey, Johnny Smith and Jones County’s Jeff Monk,” Ashley said. “They were alert to their surroundings and the situation, and they were able to investigate thoroughly enough to make these arrests and seizures.”

According to reports, the couple was traveling in a truck carrying construction supplies and equipment. Deputies and agents noticed that boxes of sheetrock mud were taped awkwardly, with the tape going across the boxes rather than the seams.

Officials received permission to search the boxes and discovered cellphone wrapped “bricks” of cocaine. A water heater in the back of the truck was also searched, where roughly 40 bricks of cocaine were discovered. Inside the boxes of sheetrock mud, 30 bricks of drugs were found.

Arrested and booked into the Wayne County Adult Detention Center were Benitez-Jaramillo, 26, of Green Yard Drive in Houston, Texas, and Penaloza, 22, of Wortham Oaks Drive in Humble, Texas. They later bonded out and had been awaiting trial for roughly 13 months.

On Wednesday, April 12, the two made their appearance in federal court in Hattiesburg and made their pleas. Sentencing in the case is expected to be handed down by a federal judge on July 19. Despite reports to the contrary, no sentences have been handed down in the two cases.

The cases are being handled by the Drug Enforcement Agency, with agents having taken the drugs seized on March 9, 2016 to a facility in Gulfport.

“I would also like to thank State Representative Shane Barnett and Congressman Steven Palazzo for their interest in this case,” Ashley said. “They both offered their assistance to our department in helping this case come to a completion.”

Also seized in the arrest was the vehicle being driven by the two suspects. Another vehicle trailing the truck was also stopped, and two children were taken into protective custody. Those children have since been returned to family members, and the other two adults in that second vehicle were not charged.