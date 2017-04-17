EVELYN ROWELL WADE

Sept. 24, 1945-April 15, 2017

Funeral services for Evelyn Rowell Wade, 71, of Theodore, Ala., will be at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Cadin Humphrey officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Corinth Cemetery in Wayne County.

Born on Monday, Sept. 24, 1945 in Heidelberg to Mildred Harper and Chester Rowell, she was retired as a supervisor with Sunbeam Oster. She died on Saturday, April 15, 2017 at Wayne General Hospital.

She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Melvin and Rhonda Hollingsworth of Waynesboro; her daughter, Connie Humphrey of Waynesboro; two brothers, Paul Rowell of Heidelberg and George Rowell of Quitman; three sisters and a brother-in-law, Dale and Bobby Bunch of Clara, Pauline Fulmer of Waynesboro and Kathy Rowell of Texas; five grandchildren and their respective spouses, Josh West, Jabo and Leigh Lee, Cadin Humphrey, Heather Hollingsworth and Kristen and Lee Garden; two great-grandchildren, Lucas Garden and Logan Garden; and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny Wade; her mother, Mildred Rowell; her father, Chester Rowell; and a sister, Linda Souldia.

