DORIS E. DAVIS

April 16, 2017

Funeral services for Doris E. Davis, 77, of Frisco City, Ala., will be at 11 a.m. from the Chapel of Johnson Funeral Home in Monroeville, Ala., on Tuesday, April 18, 2017. Visitation will be from 10-11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from Johnson Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Union Cemetery.

A lifelong resident of Monroe County, Ala., she retired after 46 years with Vanity Fair Mills and was a member of Megargel Assembly of God Church. She died on Sunday, April 16, 2017 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, William Davis of Frisco City; a son and daughter-in-law, William R. and Melissa Davis, Jr., of Clara; a daughter and son-in-law, Vicki Davis and Mike Scott of Satsuma, Ala.; two brothers, Jack Griffin of Goodway, Ala., and Jaco Griffin of Megargel, Ala.; three sisters, Daisey Williams and Virginia Turk, both of Megargel, and Laurene Davidson of Decatur, Ala.; three grandchildren, Karla Manning, Maranda Evans and Haley Locke; and three great-grandchildren, Tripp, Brooklyn Belle and Ava Monroe.

She was preceded in dean by her parents, Davis Raliegh and Annie Lou Mixon Griffin; and a brother, Gilbert Griffin.

Johnson Funeral Home of Monroeville, Ala., is in charge of arrangements.