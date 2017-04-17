BILLY BONNER

Aug. 28, 1938-April 13, 2017

Funeral services for Billy Bonner, 78, of Waynesboro, will be at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, April 19, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Jackie Spell officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service interment will take place at Winchester Cemetery.

Born in Waynesboro on Sunday, Aug. 28, 1938 to Bill and Annie Dean Bonner, he died on Thursday, April 13, 2017.

He is survived by his wife, Rita Bonner of Waynesboro; a son and daughter-in-law, Curt and Felicia Lovelace of Gilbertown, Ala.; four daughters and three son-in-laws, Tammy Taylor Fwaynesboro, Rhonda and Gerald Jordan of Navarre, Fla., Kelley and Josh Stevens of San Antonio, Texas, and Dedra and Jason and Bunch of Clara; a brother and sister-in-law, Sammy and Gail Bonner of Giddins, Texas; 10 grandchildren and their respective spouses, Tara and Brian Barnett, Daniel Jordan, Justin Jordan, Katie Bunch, Kayla Bunch, Harris Stevens, Molly Stevens, Jace Stevens, Joshua Lovelace and Landon Lovelace; and four great-grandchildren, Madison Reeves, Morgan Freeman, Kennedy Barnett and Kayleigh Barnett.

He was preceded in death by his father, Bill Bonner; his mother, Annie Dean Bonner; a brother, Wendell Bonner; and three grandsons, Terry Lynn Taylor, Jr., Colton Lovelace and Cameron Lovelace.

