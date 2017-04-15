CECIL R. “SONNY” COCHRAN

Nov. 16, 1937-April 14, 2017

Funeral services for Cecil R. “Sonny” Cochran, 79, of Waynesboro, will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, April 18, 2017 from Little Rock Assembly of God Church, with Rev. Matthew Morris and Rev. Jason Merritt officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Monday, April 17, 2017 from Little Rock Assembly of God Church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Corinth Cemetery.

Born in Wayne County on Tuesday, Nov. 16, 1937 to Wesley and Zettie V. Cochran, he married the love of his life, Maxine Cochran, on April 20, 1955. A devote member of Little Rock Assembly of God Church, he was retired as a Welder in the shipbuilding industry.

He was well known and endeared among his family and friends as a kind and jovial man. He loved to laugh, and it made him happy to make others laugh as well. He died on Friday, April 14, 2017 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Maxine Cochran of Waynesboro; three daughters and sons-in-law, Glenda and Hayward Butler of Pascagoula, Brenda and Johnny Ainsworth of Waynesboro and Sharon and Edward Crist of Waynesboro; a sister, Genelle Stokley of Semmes, Ala.; six grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren, all of whom he was very proud; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley Cochran; his mother, Zettie V. Cochran; two brothers, Kernie Cochran and Russell Cochran; three sisters, Geneva Nicholson, Genette Malone and Genora Kittrell; and a grandson, Ned Smith.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.