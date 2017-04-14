NELLIE RUTH STANLEY

Oct. 1, 1933-April 14, 2017

Funeral services for Nellie Ruth Stanley, 83, of Waynesboro, will be at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017 from Wayne Haven United Methodist Church, with Rev. Tom Walker and Rev. Ron Stanley officiating. Visitation will be from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 15, 2017 from Wayne Haven United Methodist Church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Wayne Haven Cemetery.

Born on Sunday, Oct. 1, 1933 to Charles C. and Mamie C. Weaver, she was a member of Wayne Haven United Methodist Church. A housewife, she died on Friday, April 14, 2017 at her residence.

She is survived by her husband, Thomas Kenneth Stanley; two sons and a daughter-in-law, Keith and Tanya Stanley and Kevan Stanley; a daughter, Karen Williams; a sister, Mary Doby; eight grandchildren, Ben Williams, Claire Williams, Courtney Robertson, Brock Stanley, Erin Baxter, Beth Stanley, Mary Katherine Stanley and Faith Stanley; 10 great-grandchildren, Marley Williams, Rowen Williams, Mallory Golden, Liam Seals, Hampton Baxter, Carter Cochran, Juliette Pacific, Cain Markevicius, William Robertson and Maeve Robertson; and two brothers-in-law and a sister-in-law, Larry and Barbara Stanley and Ray Gatlin.

She was preceded in death by her father, Charles C. Weaver; her mother, Mamie C. Weaver; a son, Kenneth Alan “Shorty” Stanley; a son-in-law, Gerald L. “Curly” Williams; two brothers, Basil Eugene “Shiney” Weaver and Charles Vernon “Hooks” Weaver; a sister-in-law, an Gatlin; her father-in-law, Nub Stanley; and her mother-in-law, Pansy Stanley.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial gift may be made to Wayne Academy or the church of your choice.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.