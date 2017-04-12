JEWEL BUXTON SMITH

May 17, 1926-April 11, 2017

Funeral services for Jewel Buxton Smith, 90, of Waynesboro, will be at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017 from Clara Church of God, with Rev. Clyne Buxton, Rev. Floyd Mills and Rev. Arnold A. Mason officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Winchester Cemetery.

Born in Chicora on Monday, May 17, 1926 to Josh W. and Lula Bozone Buxton, she graduated on April 20, 1943 from Clara High School. She married her World War II sweetheart, Edwin Lake Smith, on Christmas Eve of 1945. She was a member of Clara Church of God and served for many years as a Sunday School teacher.

She died on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 while surrounded by her loving children at Brookwood Villa Personal Care Home in Waynesboro.

She is survived by two sons and daughters-in-law, Al and Marsha Smith of the Pleasant Grove community and Dan and Rose Smith of Velence, Hungary; two daughters and a son-in-law, Sara and Albert Landrum of the Mulberry community and Syble S. Courtney of Brandon; seven grandchildren and their respective spouses, Carrie and Chad Parker of Atlanta, Ga., Dr. Laura Lake Smith and Chris Kincade of Nashville, Tenn., Melody Landrum and Dana Arnold of Albuquerque, N.M., Daniel Lake Smith of Stennis Space Center, Marion Grace Smith of Jones County Junior College, Christie Courtney Pearce of Magee and Tiffanie Courtney Barnhart of Kemp, Texas; four great-grandchildren, Marshall Lake Landrum-Arnold of Albuquerque, Copeland Samuel Landrum-Arnold of Albuquerque, David Elton Courtney and Paula Ann Templeton; a brother and sister-in-law, Rev. Clyne W. and Mary Buxton of Cleveland, Tenn.; two special grandchildren and their spouses, Liza and Chris Wright of Little Rock, Ark., and Will and Laura Freeman of Montgomery, Ala.; and a special family friend, Dr. Keith Delaplane.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years at the time of his death in 2009, Edwin Lake Smith; a son-in-law, Rev. Ed Courtney; her parents Josh W. and Lula Bozone Buxton; five brothers and three sisters-in-law, Daniel Samuel Buxton, Josh “Buddy” and Susie Buxton, Robert Lee Buxton, J.W. “Dub” and Agnes Buxton and Paul Stanley and Barbara Buxton; and four sisters and brothers-in-law, Videw “Pet” and Lee Hutcherson, Mary Lou and Dewey Mills, Sue Bettie and Claude Mills and Lou Ella and J.V. “Vard” Reynolds.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.