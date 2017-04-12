E.J. JONES

July 8, 1941-April 11, 2017

Funeral services for E.J. Jones, 75, of Millry, Ala., will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, April 14, 2017 from Pine Tree Holiness Church in Millry, with Rev. Reggie Manning, Rev. Dalton Tate and Rev. Jim Koen officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2017 from Pine Tree Holiness Church.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Pine Tree Cemetery in Millry.

Born on Tuesday, July 8, 1941 in Washington County, Ala., to Cecil and Gracie Miller Jones, he was a member of Pine Tree Holiness Church. A retired self-employed mechanic, he died on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at his residence, surrounded by his loving family.

He is survived by his wife, Thelma Jones of Millry; four sons and daughters-in-law, Randy and Sheila Jones of Semmes, Ala., Braxton and Amy Jones of Millry, Harland and Alison Jones of Silas and Tony and Crystal Jones of Lucedale; a brother, David Jones of Millry; two sisters, Willie Lee Tate of Millry and Annette Wheat of Tibbie, Ala.; five grandchildren Cassidy Jones Gallant, Bethany Jones, Mallory Jones, Isabella Jones and Chloe Jones; and two great-grandchildren, Joey Gallant and Josalyn Gallant.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Gracie Jones; and three brothers, Prentiss Jones, Ed Jones and Richard Jones.

