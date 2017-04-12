ANNETTE JONES

April 11, 2017

Funeral services for Annette Jones, 58, of Clara, will be at 10 a.m. on Thursday, April 13, 2017 from the Chapel of Freeman Funeral Home, with Rev. Robert Dykes officiating. Visitation will be from 5-9 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Following the funeral service, interment will take place at Corinth Cemetery.

A member of Trinity Freewill Baptist Church, she was a homemaker. She died on Tuesday, April 11, 2017 at her residence, surrounded by her loving family.

She is survived by her husband, Sam B. Jones III of Clara; her father, Charles Edward Henderson of Clara; her mother, Gladys Oree Henderson of Clara; a son and daughter-in-law, John and Miranda Jones of Waynesboro; a daughter and son-in-law, Jammie Jones and Daniel Stevison of Clara; a sister, Evie Mozingo of Clara; and five grandchildren, Sam Jones, Jaleigh Jones, Charlie Jones, Kiley Stevison and Aubrey Ana Stevison.

