ROBERT CRAIG “FLOPPY” WALKER

Oct. 1, 1952-Feb. 9, 2017

Graveside services for Robert Craig “Floppy” Walker, 64, of Waynesboro, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017 from Hebron Cemetery in Wayne County, with Rev. Johnny L. Walker officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13, 2017 from the Parlor of Freeman Funeral Home.

Born in Waynesboro on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 1952 to Guy Lawrence and Louise Graham Walker, he was retired as a land surveyor with Walker Land Mapping and Planning. He died on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2017 at his residence.

He is survived by his daughter, Nicole Walker Stevens of Waynesboro; a son, Robert Jackson “Robby” Walker of Waynesboro; two brothers and a sister-in-law, Rev. John L. and Dolores Walker of Winona and Jim Walker of Waynesboro; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Ann Walker and Rew Covert of Gonzales, Texas and Dorothy Walker and Richard Kennedy of Campobello, S.C.; two sisters-in-law, Kathy Walker and Dale Walker, both of Waynesboro; three grandchildren, Savannah Hutcherson, Sierra Stevens and Santana Stevens, all of Waynesboro; and a host of nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Guy L. Walker; his mother, Louise Graham Walker; and three brothers, Ronald Victo Walker, Thomas Saxon Walker and David Louis “Chum” Walker.

An online guestbook can be signed at www.freemanfh.com.

Freeman Funeral Home of Waynesboro is in charge of arrangements.