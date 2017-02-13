Bridge repairs close portion of Buckatunna-Millry Road

A portion of Buckatunna-Millry Road was closed on Monday afternoon, cutting off traffic from Millry, Ala., to Buckatunna.

Crews were expected to arrive Tuesday morning to make necessary repairs to a bridge that was deemed structurally unsound during a related construction project. Workers on Monday were making other repairs to the bridge and surrounding area when the headwall gave way and separated from the road, making the structure unsafe.

The bridge in question is the first one coming out of Buckatunna on Buckatunna-Millry Road, and it is the bridge that crosses Buckatunna Creek. No traffic will be allowed into that area, and the road and bridge both have been deemed impassable.

Traffic coming from Millry is being diverted at the Buckatunna-Millry and Chason-Eret Road intersection, with motorists being advised to take Chason-Eret Road south in order to come to Highway 45.

Traffic coming from Buckatunna is being diverted at the Buckatunna-Mt. Zion Road and Buckatunna-Millry Road intersection.

No one is being allowed to cross the bridge at this time, and there is no timetable on when repairs may be completed.